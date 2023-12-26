ADVERTISEMENT

Postponed Navakerala Sadas in four Assembly constituencies on January 1 and 2

December 26, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Navakerala Sadas, the outreach programme of the State Cabinet, in Thrikkakara, Piravom, Thripunithura and Kunnathunadu Assembly constituencies will be held on January 1 and 2.

A meeting chaired by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh reviewed preparations for the sessions. The sessions, which were originally scheduled to be held on December 9, were postponed following the demise of former CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran. The Sadas culminated in Thiruvananthapuram district last Saturday.

The session in Thrikkakara will be held at the civil station parade ground on January 1 at 3 p.m. This will be followed by the session in Piravom at the Piravom KSRTC bus stand ground at 5 p.m.

The session in Thripunithura will be held at the Puthiyakavu temple grounds on January 2 at 3 p.m., followed by the session in Kunnathunadu at Kolancherry St. Peter’s College grounds at 5 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The public will have opportunity to submit memorandums at all four venues, three hours prior to the start of the sessions. There will be separate counters for women, differently abled, and the elderly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US