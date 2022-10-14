Postmortem examination of body parts of human sacrifice victims proves challenging

Dirt, mud, and dust have accumulated as they were buried in a crude way in the backyard of the house of the accused at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district

Anjilimoottil House where Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila lived. According to the police, this was the place two women were murdered as part of a human sacrifice ritual at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

Dirt, mud, and dust have accumulated as they were buried in a crude way in the backyard of the house of the accused at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district

The postmortem examination of body parts of the two suspected human sacrifice victims has been unusually delayed owing to the dirt, mud, and dust they had accumulated after being buried in a crude way in the backyard of the house of the accused at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta.

Doctors were left with a challenging task cleaning the body parts and have to adopt and improvise techniques to carry out postmortem examination at the Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

The postmortem examination of the body parts of Padmam is only nearing completion after more than 48 hours. The postmortem examination of the body parts of the other victim Rosli, which started on Thursday, may take even longer considering that she was murdered earlier, sources said. While Padmam was allegedly killed in September, Rosli had met with a similar fate in June.

“This may have a cascading effect on access to postmortem assessment. DNA analysis of the body parts will be done after the postmortem examination is completed,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team continued the interrogation of the accused at the Ernakulam Police Club after the court gave them into police custody on Thursday.

The police exhuming body parts of a woman who was allegedly sacrificed as part of a witchcraft ritual at Anjilimoottil House in Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

The police on Friday examined the house of Mohammed Shafi, aka Rasheed, at Gandhi Nagar and later a hotel in the city. Plans are also afoot to take the statement of his wife. Search is also under way to recover his mobile phone.

All the three accused will be taken to the house of Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila, the second and third accused in the case, at Elanthoor on Saturday for evidence collection. It was there that the victims were tortured and allegedly sacrificed after which the body parts were buried in the backyard.

The police are also analysing the social media profiles of the accused, including that of the fake profile of Shafi. Investigators have also located the gold ornaments of Padma that was pawned by Shafi. They will be recovered soon, the sources said.