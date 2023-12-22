‘Poster war’ over Governor-SFI standoff continues on campuses in Ernakulam district

December 22, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The ‘poster war’ on campuses in Ernakulam following the standoff between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has intensified, with other student organisations expressing their views on the controversy through posters and banners.

The SFI had put up a banner at the entrance to Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, on December 18 saying that “Kerala is not Mr. Khan’s father’s property”. It came up after the Governor asked the police to remove a banner put up against him by the SFI on the Calicut University campus on December 17.

On Friday, Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activists put up a banner above the SFI’s banner and it read, “Nadaka Nadanmar Parayathathu: Mukhyamanthri-Governor Bhai Bhai”’ (Chief Minister and the Governor are close friends). The SFI replaced its initial banner with a new one that said, “History will teach you whom you are dealing with: Bloody Sangh, this is Kerala.” The banner put up on December 18 was reportedly removed following criticism from various quarters. K. Aravindakshan, former principal, was among those who had condemned the language used in the banner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster and banner war was also witnessed on the main campus of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady. The SFI set up a banner against Mr. Khan immediately after the incident on the Calicut University campus. Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that SFI members had removed a banner put up by the ABVP in support of the Governor. An exchange of words erupted between members of both the organisations over the banner issue. ABVP activists later put up a banner praising the Governor for his attempts to clean up campuses of Left dominance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.