GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Poster war’ over Governor-SFI standoff continues on campuses in Ernakulam district

December 22, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘poster war’ on campuses in Ernakulam following the standoff between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has intensified, with other student organisations expressing their views on the controversy through posters and banners.

The SFI had put up a banner at the entrance to Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, on December 18 saying that “Kerala is not Mr. Khan’s father’s property”. It came up after the Governor asked the police to remove a banner put up against him by the SFI on the Calicut University campus on December 17.

On Friday, Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activists put up a banner above the SFI’s banner and it read, “Nadaka Nadanmar Parayathathu: Mukhyamanthri-Governor Bhai Bhai”’ (Chief Minister and the Governor are close friends). The SFI replaced its initial banner with a new one that said, “History will teach you whom you are dealing with: Bloody Sangh, this is Kerala.” The banner put up on December 18 was reportedly removed following criticism from various quarters. K. Aravindakshan, former principal, was among those who had condemned the language used in the banner.

The poster and banner war was also witnessed on the main campus of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady. The SFI set up a banner against Mr. Khan immediately after the incident on the Calicut University campus. Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that SFI members had removed a banner put up by the ABVP in support of the Governor. An exchange of words erupted between members of both the organisations over the banner issue. ABVP activists later put up a banner praising the Governor for his attempts to clean up campuses of Left dominance.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.