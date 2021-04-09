Poster campaign against BJP office-bearer

Two days after a stiff three-cornered electoral battle to the State Assembly involving its candidate, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Thripunithura Assembly constituency was left to deal with a tricky poster campaign against one of its office-bearers.

A few posters appeared against the party municipal committee member Muraleedharan S.J. in Thripunithura town, especially along the Kannankulangara area where his house is located.

The posters claimed that Mr. Muraleedharan has been ousted from the party on charge of campaigning for the Congress candidate in booth number 60 in the Assembly election and for financial indiscipline. The posters also got widely circulated over local social media groups. However, the BJP shot down the allegations.

“We haven’t taken any disciplinary action against Mr. Muraleedharan who has been very committed and worked for the BJP candidate in the recent election. The posters seem to be the handiwork of a few former party members who were ousted from the party soon after the local body elections on account of contesting as rebels,” said Sreekuttan Thundathil, president, BJP Thripunithura Assembly constituency.

Incidentally, Mr. Muraleedharan had crossed over from the Congress to the BJP just ahead of the last local body polls.

He was serving as the Congress Thripunithura Assembly constituency secretary. He could not be reached despite repeated attempts.