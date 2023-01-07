‘Postal dept. can’t be faulted for loss of money due to customer’s failure to maintain secrecy of ATM PIN’

January 07, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has decreed that the postal department cannot be faulted for loss of money owing to the customer’s inability to maintain the secrecy of the ATM PIN.

However, the commission asked the Postmaster General to ensure that the customer care facility functioned round the clock. The order was issued by the commission chaired by D.B. Binu on a petition by one Anju of Kangarappady in Ernakulam. Vaikom Ramachandran and T.N. Sreevidya are the other members of the commission.

The petitioner had lost her wallet while traveling from Ernakulam to Alappuzha on a KSRTC bus. The wallet also had the ATM PIN of the post office savings account, which had a deposit of ₹66,060. Though she had lodged a police petition about the missing wallet, someone had withdrawn ₹25,000 from her account by then. Her attempts to block the account also failed since Saturday and Sunday were holidays for the customer care facility.

The petitioner argued that she would not have lost the money had the customer care functioned. However, the respondent claimed that she had failed to alert the post office concerned immediately about the loss of money.

The money could not have been withdrawn from the ATM without access to the PIN. Her carelessness had led to the loss of money as she probably had kept the PIN along with the card, argued the postal department.

The commission turned down the petitioner’s demand for a compensation. Nevertheless, it asked the official representing the postal department to dial the number of the customer care, and the call went unanswered.

Subsequently, the commission directed the Postmaster General to ensure round-the-clock functioning of the customer care facility.

