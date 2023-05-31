Postal ballots of the Perinthalmanna Assembly polls tampered with, EC tells HC

May 31, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Election Commission on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that the the packet containing the postal ballots of the the Perinthalmanna assembly election had been tampered with.

In an inquiry report submitted to the High Court, the Election Commission (EC) said that it had conducted an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the missing of the packets containing postal ballots as directed by the court.

The court had issued the directive to the Election Commission on a petition filed by defeated LDF Independent candidate K.P. Mohammed Musthafa challenging the election of UDF candidate Najeeb Kanthapuram.

The report said that the election papers relating to the Perinthalmanna block panchayat elections held in 2020 as well as the Assembly the election papers of 2021 were kept in the same store room of the Perinthalmanna subtreasury without segregation or separate steel racks/almirahs.

The inquiry team also noted that the truck box was found lying abandoned in a corner of the office of the Sub Registrar(Cooperative Society). When the trunk box that was produced before the High Court Registrar was inspected, it was found that the cover of the one of the two packets containing the postal ballots was torn.

In fact, none of the packets did not have any seal of the Returning Officer and the outer covers were also torn, the report said.