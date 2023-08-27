Post-synod circular disappointing, says lay people’s group in archdiocese

August 27, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Almaya Munnettam, a lay people’s group in the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, described a circular issued by Cardinal George Alencherry at the end of a synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church here on Saturday as disappointing and evasive of a solution to the liturgical feud in the Church.

Without talks

A statement issued by Riju Kanjookkaran, spokesman for the Almaya Munnettam, claimed the circular tried to put the blame for the Mass controversy, stemming from a synodal decision, on the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. The problem centred around attempts by the synod to impose its will on the faithful without consultations and collective thinking, said the statement.

Even the papal delegate to the archdiocese appeared to have forgotten his mission. His mission had only helped aggravate the problem, claimed the lay people’s group. He appeared to have come with preconceived ideas and it was his attempt to impose the synod decision on the faithful that triggered attempts to block him from entering St. Mary’s Basilica.

Just six of the 328 churches had celebrated the synod Mass on the deadline set by the papal delegate on August 20. Out of these six, two churches celebrated full people facing Mass on August 27, the lay people’s group said.

Bishop’s statement flayed

An ad hoc committee of priests appointed by the rebel group to hold talks with the hierarchy on Mass issue slammed Bishop Raphael Thattil for what was described in a statement here on Sunday as “inappropriate”. Without citing what the Bishop said, ad hoc committee member Fr. Rajan Punnakkal said that the statement had come at a time when the nine-member committee appointed by the synod of bishops and the committee of priests were trying to reach a consensus.

The priests’ committee slammed both the bishop and the Syro-Malabar Church-run television channel for broadcasting the bishop’s statement. The priests appealed to the synod to ensure that such immature statements did not come from Church leadership.