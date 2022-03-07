Post police officers on deputation to TDB vigilance wing: HC

Chief Vigilance Officer told to submit periodic status reports to Sabarimala Commissioner

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to post within two weeks sufficient number of police officers on deputation to the vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The court directed the TDB to forward requests to the State government for deploying suitable officers on deputation, at least three months before the expiry of the term of deputation of the existing officers. The court observed that the State government should issue necessary orders posting sufficient number of police officers on deputation to the vigilance wing before the expiry of the period of deputation of the incumbents.

Chief officer

The Bench also observed that immediately on receipt of a request by the TDB for posting a police officer on deputation as Chief Vigilance Officer in its vigilance wing, the State government shall obtain the name(s) of the most efficient and upright police officer(s) and thereafter issue necessary orders posting the officer in the vigilance wing on deputation.

The court ordered the Secretary of the TDB to report about the posting of the Chief Vigilance Officer and other officers in the vigilance wing to the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala. The court also directed the Chief Vigilance Officer to submit periodic status reports of the cases, once in six months to the Sabarimala Special Commissioner.

The directives were issued in a suo motu case initiated in the wake of a newspaper report that there was a move to disband the vigilance wing after it found irregularities in the construction of toilets at Sabarimala and in the food bills submitted by the Sabarimala guest house authorities.