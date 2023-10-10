Post-mortem facility to be set up at Karuvelipady taluk hospital

October 10, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

A post-mortem facility will be set up at the Government Taluk Hospital at Karuvelipady in Ernakulam district, Health Minister Veena George has said.

She made the announcement while visiting the hospital on Tuesday. The Minister also visited Government Taluk Hospital at Fort Kochi, and Government Hospital for Women and Children at Mattancherry, as part of evaluating operations at government-run facilities.

Ms. George said the ‘Aardram’ project would be implemented with the support of the public. More specialty services would be offered under the project from the taluk level onwards. The government will make improved interventions in the health sector in tune with the emerging challenges and create posts in specialty and super-specialty cadre. The aim was to make hospitals patient-friendly, she said.

The Minister said all hospitals would be made digital under the e-hospital project. Solar panels would be installed. Steps would be taken to ensure that the public received the benefits of government interventions, she added.

She instructed officials to check whether additional construction was possible at the paediatric ward at the Government Hospital for Women and Children at Mattancherry. A meeting of elected representatives and district authorities will be held on October 12 to discuss the facilities to be launched in taluk hospitals in the district.

