Portion of North Paravur sub treasury office building collapses in rain

July 25, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A portion of the sub treasury office at North Paravur collapsed following heavy rain on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 6.45 a.m. Tragedy was averted as employees had shifted to another building two weeks ago owing to the poor condition of the tile-roofed block.

Despite repeated pleas by staff members, the renovation of the building was delayed. The old structure was in a precarious state and required immediate repair. The Public Works department had also found that the building was unfit for occupation.

The government had sanctioned ₹19 lakh for renovating the building. The plan is to set up a new roof using GI pipes. The authorities pointed out that the remaining portion of the building would be covered using tarpaulin sheets to avoid further percolation of rainwater into the structure. The renovation work was expected to resume after the rain subsided, they said.

