Portable signalling system on show

Sudden traffic snarls in the most unexpected of stretches without traffic control mechanisms often throw enforcement agencies off their guard. Deployment of traffic policemen and wardens is the only way out in such situations at present. When an unexpected traffic emergency crops up in narrow intersections, the issue turns all the more chaotic, leaving officials deployed for manual traffic management through tiresome hand signals.

This may soon be a thing of the past as a young start-up, which works in partnership with the Cyberdome of the Kerala Police, has finalised the design of a portable and retractable traffic signal system and is awaiting funding from the Kerala Startup Mission to embark on commercial production of the novel product.

Named Neotree, the system is primarily designed for efficient control of temporary traffic congestions and comes integrated with flood-lighting and allied assistive systems like cameras, making it a versatile solution to diverse traffic exigencies.

“It comes in six-feet-high box and can be extended to 12 feet height. Its four bars for signalling can adjust according to the road alignment. Besides, the Artificial Intelligence-driven system enables the adjustment of signals based on the density of vehicles,” said Sajid S., co-founder of the company.

The portable traffic signal can also facilitate smooth movement of emergency vehicles like ambulances by aligning signals in advance with the help of GPS-enabled tools. Once commercial production kick-starts, it the product will be available at ₹95,000 per unit.