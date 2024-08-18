GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Port workers warn of indefinite strike from August 28

Published - August 18, 2024 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Port Workers’ Federation, comprising the national coordination committees of major port workers’ unions and federations, will launch an indefinite strike from August 28 at all major ports in the country demanding, among other things, immediate revision of pay and allowances, including pensionary benefits, with effect from January 1, 2022. A statement issued by the port unions said in Kochi that the last settlement on wages and benefits expired on December 31, 2021. 

A statement issued by the forum of port trade unions claimed that though the Shipping Ministry set up a bipartite wages negotiation committee and the federations submitted a charter of demands on September 5, 2021, the committee had not reached any conclusion.  

The port unions have said that they still demanded a fair wages revision through negotiations as in the past. Issues that need attention are revision of pay scales, fitment benefits, protection of existing benefits, implementation of previous settlements, neutralisation of DA and payment of arrears.

The unions alleged that industrial relations at major ports were in a “pathetic situation” and that it was unfortunate that no negotiations had taken place over the last five years. The port unions want the government to consider their demands in perspective and to avoid strike at the ports.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.