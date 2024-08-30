ADVERTISEMENT

Port workers defer indefinite strike after wage agreement

Published - August 30, 2024 01:24 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Coordination Committee of Major Port Workers representing workers in major ports, including Kochi, deferred an indefinite strike they had called for from August 28 (Wednesday) after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Bipartite Wage Negotiation Committee and Indian Ports Association (IPA) on revision of pay and allowances following the expiry of the last settlement on December 31, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The negotiations were entered into by workers’ unions cutting across political affiliations and included HMS, HMS (Workers), CITU, INTUC, AITUC, and BMS. At the end of the meeting, the six federations of port workers appreciated the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterwaysfor the timely intervention.

The spokesman for Water Transport Workers’ Federation of India (CITU) said that according to the latest agreement, the periodicity of the settlement would be for five years up to December 31, 2026, starting January 1, 2022.

The pay scales effective from January 1, 2022 will be formulated according to the existing practice. The port management suggested during negotiations that the periodicity of the next wage revision from January 1, 2027 should coincide with the periodicity of officers’ pay revision with a view to avoiding future anomalies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US