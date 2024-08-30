GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Port workers defer indefinite strike after wage agreement

Published - August 30, 2024 01:24 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Coordination Committee of Major Port Workers representing workers in major ports, including Kochi, deferred an indefinite strike they had called for from August 28 (Wednesday) after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Bipartite Wage Negotiation Committee and Indian Ports Association (IPA) on revision of pay and allowances following the expiry of the last settlement on December 31, 2021.

The negotiations were entered into by workers’ unions cutting across political affiliations and included HMS, HMS (Workers), CITU, INTUC, AITUC, and BMS. At the end of the meeting, the six federations of port workers appreciated the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterwaysfor the timely intervention.

The spokesman for Water Transport Workers’ Federation of India (CITU) said that according to the latest agreement, the periodicity of the settlement would be for five years up to December 31, 2026, starting January 1, 2022.

The pay scales effective from January 1, 2022 will be formulated according to the existing practice. The port management suggested during negotiations that the periodicity of the next wage revision from January 1, 2027 should coincide with the periodicity of officers’ pay revision with a view to avoiding future anomalies.

