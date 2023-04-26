Port unions concerned over fall in container throughput  

April 26, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kochi

The Cochin Port Joint Trade Union Forum, a combination of various trade unions at the Cochin Port Authority, has expressed alarm at what it described as a fall in container throughput at Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal. The trade unions said while there is an effort led by the prime minister’s office to turn Vallarpadam into an international transshipment facility, the volume at the terminal fell to 6.95 lakh TEUs during 2022-23 compared to 7.35 lakh TEUs during 2021-22.

General convener of the trade union forum C.D. Nandakumar said that the container terminal has been recording organic growth of eight to ten per cent over the last few years but the drop last year was a setback. He also claimed that about 85% of the throughput was domestic cargo even while Vallarpadam is envisaged as an international terminal.

The cargo volume drop comes as the port authority continues to spend about ₹125 crore to ₹130 crore annually on maintenance dredging and forgo about ₹60 crore a year in concessions on vessel-related charges. The charges are waived or concessions offered with a view to drawing more vessels from its competitors in the neighbourhood.

The trade union forum also cited the Union Shipping Minister answering a question by Elamaram Karim, MP, and saying that more than ₹577 crore was forgone by the Port Authority on account of vessel related charges over the last 10 years. The port has also been trying to market the terminal facilities and for business development.

The unions said that the port authority must seek guarantee on minimum container throughput even as they claimed they are preparing for a strong protest with the support of people to expose the situation. The unions also alleged that the port authority was only helping the container terminal operator.