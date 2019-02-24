Port trust to rebuild vintage naval jetty

In a major step towards increasing the berthing capacity of naval ships in Kochi, the Navy has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Mowith the Cochin Port Trust (CPT) for the reconstruction of the vintage North Jetty at the Naval Base.

The MoU was signed between Commodore Ishan Tandon, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), at the Southern Naval Command, and A.V. Ramana, Chairman in-charge of Cochin Port Trust, on Friday.

The MoU facilitates the reconstruction and expansion of the North Jetty as a modern jetty, which will have all facilities for berthing of major naval ships of the Navy and will be taken up under Deposit Work terms by the Cochin Port at an approximate cost of ₹600 crore. The new jetty is planned to be completed in a span of four years.