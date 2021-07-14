Visiting the Cochin Port on Tuesday, a first by a State Minister, Port Minister Ahamed Devarkovil said there’s a need for a barge service to Lakshadweep to transport goods like gas cylinders, and also a roll on-roll off (ro-ro) service between Kollam and Azheekkal ports. Ports would do well to have multimodal transport with the help of shipping transporting agencies. “Once Vizhinjam has become an international transshipment gateway, all ports in Kerala, including the Cochin Port, could connect with one another for cargo movement, and Kerala Maritime Board could coordinate this,” he said, urging the Cochin Port to recommend to the Union Shipping Ministry due support for the coastal shipping incentive scheme being implemented by the State government. Cochin Port Trust Chairperson M. Beena, Deputy Chairman Cyril George, Kerala Maritime Board Chairman T.P. Salim Kumar and steamers’ and customs brokers’ association representatives took part in the meeting.
Port Minister moots cargo service to Lakshadweep
Special Correspondent
Kochi ,
July 14, 2021 01:36 IST
Ro-ro service between Kollam and Azheekkal proposed
