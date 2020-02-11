Port has new deputy chairman

A.K. Mehera took charge as Deputy Chairman, Cochin Port Trust, on Monday. He hails from Kolkata and is a civil engineer with more than 27 years of service in the port sector. He graduated from Bengal Engineering College, West Bengal, in 1986 and completed Master’s degree in civil engineering in 1989 from Jadavpur University. He joined the port sector in 1992 as manager (environment) at Kolkata Port Trust. He was chief engineer at Kolkata Port Trust before his appointment at Kochi, says a press release here.