Pork sale suspended at Pampakuda after detection of African swine flu

December 28, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Sale of the meat to remain suspended till further orders, says Public Relations department

The Hindu Bureau

The rapid response team at a farm at Pampakuda. A total of 27 pigs were culled. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Ernakulam district administration has temporarily banned the sale of pork in Pampakkuda panchayat in Muvattupuzha taluk after detection of African swine flu. A communication from the Public Relations department said the sale of pork would remain suspended till further orders.

The district administration took action after eight pigs were found to have died of swine flu at a farm at Pampakkuda, the release said. The authorities, however, said there was no cause for worry as like H1N1 fever, the flu found in swine does not spread to other animals or humans.

The area within 1-km radius of the farm, where the flu was confirmed, has been declared as ‘affected’.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The area within 1-km radius of the farm, where the flu was confirmed, has been declared as ‘affected’, while the region within 10-km radius has been declared ‘area for observation’. Transport of pork from the affected areas to other places too has been suspended.

The panchayat has been asked to constitute a rapid action panel comprising police officers, officials of the Animal Husbandary department, local body representatives, and the village officer.

