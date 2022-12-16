  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Pori Veyil gets extended screening after word-of-mouth publicity

Farooq Abdul Rahiman’s second movie was released at Sangeetha theatre in Kochi on Friday after a successful run in screens in Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Palakkad

December 16, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Farooq Abdul Rahiman is relieved that his latest movie Pori Veyil could make it to the big screen despite several hurdles faced by independent filmmakers like him who wished to reach out to as many audiences as possible.

Pori Veyil, which is his second movie after the much-acclaimed debut film Kaliyachan, was released at Sangeetha theatre here on Friday after a successful run in screens in Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Palakkad. “The movie was released on December 2 at 17 centres after much struggle as theatres were then backing four movies distributed by a leading movie house in Malayalam. The word-of-mouth publicity helped us continue the screening for two weeks in select theatres,” said Mr. Rahiman.

Pori Veyil, which narrates the story of marginalised people, has award-winning actors Indrans and Surabhi Lakshmi in lead roles. Camera was by late M.J. Radhakrishnan. Bijibal had composed the songs, while the lyrics were penned by Rafeeq Ahammed. Editing was by Bijith Bala.

