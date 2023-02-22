ADVERTISEMENT

Popular Malayalam anchor-actor Subi Suresh dead

February 22, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - KOCHI

Malayalam actor Subi Suresh was admitted on January 28 and was undergoing treatment for acute liver failure, according to hospital authorities.

The Hindu Bureau

Subi Suresh

Popular Malayalam film actor and television anchor Subi Suresh, 41, died here on Wednesday.

The death occurred around 10 a.m at Rajagiri Hospital near Aluva. She was admitted on January 28 and was undergoing treatment for acute liver failure, according to hospital authorities.

A native of Thripunitura in Ernakulam, Subi entered the limelight through comedy programmes on stage. She was an active participant in the various stage programmes organised by the Cochin Kalabhavan troupe. Her timing and unique style of delivering dialogues helped her to enter the world of television. She was part of popular comedy programmes in various Malayalam television channels that ran for several episodes, which included ‘Cinemala’ in Asianet.

A stand-up comedian, she entered the big screen through director Rajasenan’s ‘Kanakasimhasanam’ in 2006. Some of the other movies in which she acted include ‘Drama’, ‘Panchavarnathatha’, ‘Killadi Raman’, ‘Thaskaralahala’, ‘Happy Husbands’ to name a few.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled her death while pointing out that the State has lost an artiste, who had staged several programmes on stage, besided acting in movies.

Ramesh Pisharody, who collaborated with her for various programmes for nearly two decades, recalled her exceptional talent to come up with creative comedy skits. She was also a popular dancer, he said. Tini Tom, actor, said that her loss cannot be replaced as she was among the few women mimicry artistes in Malayalam.

