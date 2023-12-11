ADVERTISEMENT

Pope’s order on Mass inviolable, disobedience will bring expulsion, says Syro-Malabar Church

December 11, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Church spokesman says clarification being issued against the backdrop of people being told that the Pope has been misled and there are factual errors in his address

The Hindu Bureau

The Syro-Malabar Church hierarchy has officially stated that Pope Francis’ message on unified Mass celebration in the Church, issued on Thursday, is inviolable. Disobedience to the Pope will bring expulsion from the Catholic Church fold.

Official spokesman for the Syro-Malabar Church Antony Vadakkekara said on Monday that the issue was being clarified against the background of people being told that the Pope had been misled and there were factual errors in his address to the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly.

The order from the Pope that unified Mass would take effect from Christmas Day this year in the archdiocese could not be questioned and it could not be compromised. The members of the archdiocese, who accepted the Pope’s authority and wished to continue in the Church, were bound to obey the Pope, Fr. Vadakkekara said.

The unified Mass was approved by the synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church in November 1999 and was accepted unanimously in August 2021. The unified Mass was to come into effect on November 28, 2021. The Pope had appealed unequivocally on two occasions to implement the synod decision. He had repeated the message now, the communication from the Syro-Malabar Church said.

The Syro-Malabar official spokesman said the Pope was clear in his order. The Pope said he studied the issues raised by the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly on the Mass issue. The Church was a coming together of the faithful. If you didn’t stand for unity and togetherness you would be part of divisiveness. Nobody should follow those who defied the Church leadership. The Pope also appealed to all to end quarrels and to abide by the decisions of the Church.

