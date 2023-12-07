Pope orders celebration of uniform Mass from Christmas day

December 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Pope Francis has ordered the faithful and priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese to celebrate Mass as decided by the synod of bishops of the Church from Christmas day and not to pave the way for a situation in which the Church hierarchy will be forced to show the door to those who defy the order on uniform Mass celebration.

The Pope’s order was released and circulated in a video format, and the official spokesman of the Syro-Malabar Church, Father Antony Vadakkekara, said the Pope’s message was an order. “It is not an appeal. He has made clear his decision on the issue of Mass celebration in the Syro-Malabar Church,” Father Vadakkekara said.

The Pope said in his order that several appeals had been issued in the matter earlier. A papal delegate too was sent to the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly to settle the issue. However, the opposition to the synod’s decision had continued. Opposition to the uniform Mass has been strong in the archdiocese, while the other dioceses have accepted the synod decision.

The synod had decided that the entire Syro-Malabar Church will follow the celebration of Mass in which the celebrant faced the congregation for the first half of the Mass until the consecration and then turned to the altar for the consecration. The priest again faced the congregation for the conclusion and blessing.

Opposite view

However, the group opposed to this liturgical format, comprising the vast majority of lay people and priests in the archdiocese, want to continue the nearly half-a-century-old tradition of a fully congregation-facing mass.

A spokesman for the group opposed to the synod decision described the Pope’s video as an appeal and not a final order. He said that it was evident from the Pope’s words that he had been misled. Attempts will be made to clear the air with regard to the liturgy.

Earlier, the group had appealed to Rome to consider and sanction the fully congregation-facing mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese as a liturgical variant.

‘Honest stand’

Meanwhile, a forum for the protection of the archdiocese, Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samiti, has described Cardinal Alencherry stepping down as the head of the Syro-Malabar Church as the result of the honest stand taken by the faithful, said a statement issued by Father Jose Vailikodath, the spokesperson of the group after the Cardinal announced that his request to relinquish charges had been accepted by Rome.

The group also said that the apostolic administrator too had to step down from his position because he was defiant towards the faithful, trying to force his will on them.

