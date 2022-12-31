Pope Benedict XVI gave a lesson in holiness, says Cardinal Alencherry

December 31, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

“Pope Emirutus Benedict XVI, who passed away at the age of 95 in Rome on Saturday, taught us to grow in holiness by living a holy life himself. His passing away has plunged the Catholic Church and the entire world into sorrow,” said Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, in a message here.

Pope Benedict was already a well-known theologian and Bible scholar as Cardinal Ratzinger even during the Vatican Council II. He always held fast to tradition. This continued even after his election as Pope in 2005, the Cardinal said in his message. He was able to build bridges with other churches and helped develop brotherly feelings towards Orthodox churches.

His decision to resign was an example for the times, and the late Pope’s life and message will be a beacon of light for the growth of the Church, the Cardinal added.

Archbishop Kalathiparambil

Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of Varapuzha said in his message that Benedict XVI was a Pope who should be remembered by the Catholic Church always. Though he led the Church only for eight years, he was already working with the Roman curia before that.

The Archbishop recalled that he was able to develop a personal relation with Pope Benedict. It was in February 2011 that the Archbishop, formerly the Bishop of Kozhikode, was appointed by the Pope as the secretary of the office looking after immigrants’ and expatriates’ affairs, the Archbishop remembered on Saturday.

He also said that the Pope’s resignation influenced him a lot. His theological studies are great assets to the Church, and his books are read with great interest. He was the owner of a holy personality, and the world will continue to remember him, the Archbishop said in his statement.

Catholicos Baselios Thomas I

Catholicos Baselios Thomas I of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church expressed deep sorrow at the passing away of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Pope Benedict was the most eminent theologian and scholar of the Catholic Church in the 20th century, the Catholicos said.

The Pope was able to keep a deep friendship with the Syrian Orthodox Church. He also always gave precedence to faith and related matters rather than power and positions, the Catholicos added.