Poothrikka church taken over

KOCHI

19 August 2020 00:01 IST

A day after it took over the churches in Mulanthuruthy and Onakkur, the Ernakulam district administration on Tuesday took possession of the St. Mary’s church at Poothrikka, near Kolenchery, following a High Court directive. The takeover was peaceful.

A police team from Puthencruz arrived at the church in the morning and informed Fr. Shaji Meppathadathu and parishioners about the takeover. Around 100 Jacobite members were on a hunger strike inside the church at the time. The keys were handed over to the police as soon as the vicar completed the prayers. The takeover was in the wake of the High Court directing the district administration to take possession of the church and hand it over to the Orthodox faction of the Malankara Church. An attempt earlier this month to take over the church had to be dropped following stiff opposition from parishioners.

Following the takeover, the Jacobites held their evening prayer at a nearby church trust hall. They are planning to conduct the holy Eucharist and evening prayers at the trust hall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising