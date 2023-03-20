Poor summer showers lead to water shortage in Ernakulam

March 20, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Several panchayats neighbouring Kochi are experiencing a severe shortage of drinking water, largely because of a steep drop in summer showers.

According to weather watchers, there is an overall 48% shortage in summer rains this year. Poor rainfall has resulted in water wells not being replenished. While Wayanad and Pathanamthitta districts received substantially excess rains this summer, districts such as Kasaragod and Kannur have not received substantial rains. Idukki district has seen average rainfall. All other districts have received poor rains.

Wells going dry

Kadungalloor, among the panchayats facing water shortage, is now witness to water wells, both private and public, going dry because of a drop in summer rain. Panchayat vice-president Rajalaxmi R. said on Monday that the local body does not get any daytime supply of drinking water. An arrangement has now been made to supply water via normal lines between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

At the same time, she said, fresh water connections are being provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The panchayat is hopeful that a permanent solution is worked out at the earliest.

Kunnukara is another panchayat that has experienced a serious shortage of drinking water. Water supply is partial in wards such as 12, 13, 14, and 15 as well as in wards 1, 2, and 4, said panchayat president Saina Babu. Supply is being ensured at least in part in the severely affected areas using water tankers. Two tankers have been engaged by the panchayat using its own funds.

The panchayat president said that the people awaited the speedy completion of a 20 MLD overhead water tank at Malayikunnu (ward 5) for a long-lasting solution. The water tank will serve both Kunnukara and the neighbouring Karumalloor panchayats. She said that the recent order allowing local bodies to use their funds to supply water had come as a relief.

While the western areas of Karumalloor panchayat have experienced near sufficient supplies, there is a shortage in eastern areas, said panchayat president Sreelatha Lalu. She said that the functioning of the Muppathadam KWA plant had to be smoothed out to ensure regular water supplies for the panchayat.

In the meantime, a meeting to review the drinking water supply situation in Kalamassery and neighbouring areas on Saturday suggested, among other measures, opening water kiosks for areas that cannot be accessed by water tankers. The meeting was convened by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve. He said that tanker supplies can be availed using water from the Muppathadam and Aluva points of KWA. He also said that the circular issued by the government on March 6 should be the basis on which money is allocated for water supplies.

Drinking water supply has been near normal in Kalamassery and Eloor municipal areas.

