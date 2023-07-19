Poor response to PCB’s notice on pollution of Edappally, Thevara-Perandoor canals

July 19, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Only 50% of residential apartment complexes, commercial buildings, hotels, and restaurants have responded to notices issued by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) for illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into Thevara-Perandoor and Edappally canals.

It was revealed that there was poor compliance with the directives of the the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had taken suo motu notice of the report titled “Faecal contamination high in Perandoor, Edappally Canals” published in The Hindu on January 28, 2021.

As per an updated status report filed by the Chief Environmental Engineer of the board in Ernakulam dated July 14 before the Southern Bench of the tribunal, notices were issued to around 200 units for not having sewage treatment plants (STPs). They were also found responsible for illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into the canals. Of the 200 units, only 95 had submitted replies to the board. A few apartments had submitted a detailed proposal for installation of STPs.

The board had issued directions to the erring apartment complexes to set up STPs within three months, the report said. However, the report revealed that the PCB had not taken any action against units that were yet to even submit a reply to the notice. It has only repeated the earlier position that stringent action would be taken against establishments that are yet to comply with the directions.

In an order issued in January in the case related to the indiscriminate faecal contamination of the Thevara-Perandoor and Edappally canals, the Bench comprising Pushpa Sathyanarayana, Judicial Member, and Satyagopal Korlapati, expert member, had stated that it was the duty of the government to ensure that each building (be it residential or commercial) has an STP or be connected to a Common STP or faecal sludge treatment plant, which is more economical as a temporary measure. The Bench had said that it would be difficult to save waterbodies and canals in Kerala without taking any steps to address the major issue.

