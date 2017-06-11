Poor response to ‘job-oriented’ courses

The demand for “job-oriented” undergraduate programmes in languages offered by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) seems falling.

A study of options registered under the varsity’s online Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) for the new academic year has pointed to a decline in the popularity of such courses.

Among language courses, there were not many takers for BA programmes in Arabic, Tamil, and Sanskrit. The option count for BA Arabic Language and Literature Model II course was only 39, while only 53 candidates chose Tamil Language and Literature Model I programme.

While 99 candidates opted for Sanskrit (Special) Nyaya Model I, 101 students went for Sanskrit (Special) Jyothisha Model I. Vyakarana and Sahitya had 109 and 153 takers respectively.

The demand for “tailor-made” courses is also slipping, which was evident from the fact that only 207 candidates opted for Malayalam Language and Literature Model II Copy Editing course. The option count for BA Mass Communication and Journalism Model I was 585.

Similarly, tailor-made courses in science also witnessed a decline in demand. For instance, there were no takers for B.Sc Zoology and Industrial Microbiology Model III Double Main. While B.Sc Culinary Arts and Catering Technology could attract only 148 candidates, the option count for B.Sc Physics Model III Electronics Equipment Maintenance was 165.

The options registered for B.Sc Geology and Water Management Model III was 312, and the option count for B.Sc Biological Techniques and Specimen Preparation was 338. Only 344 candidates opted for B.Sc Computer Applications Model III Triple Main programme.

Only 418 students opted for B.Sc Family and Community Science Model I, while the option count for B.Sc Recreation, Leisure, and Sports Studies Model III was 424. Though the authorities had expected more takers for courses like BA Audiography and Digital Editing and B.Sc Apparel and Fashion Design, the option counts were only 535 and 571 respectively.