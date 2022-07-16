Poor patient fund scheme at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital

It aims at providing free medical care to needy patients, including migrant workers

Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, will implement a ‘Poor Patient Funding’ scheme to provide free medical care to needy patients.

The hospital will receive support from individuals and institutions as part of the project. District Collector Jafar Malik made the first contribution of ₹25,000 towards the scheme. The project was approved at the hospital development society meet held on Saturday, according to an official release. The poor patient funding initiative aims at providing free medical care to needy patients, including migrant workers.

The meeting decided to set up an interactive map system, which would help visitors identify the location of various departments at the hospital. The authorities plan to set up kiosks to guide patients to the departments concerned. A decision to open a round-the-clock canteen at the hospital was also taken at the meeting.

A toxicology lab will be set up at the hospital. The meeting decided to open a 24x7 pharmacy store. As many as 50 nursing staff and 40 cleaning workers will be soon appointed at the hospital. A decision to fix the outpatient ticket rate at ₹5 and bed charge at ₹20 was also taken at the meeting.