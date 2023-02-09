ADVERTISEMENT

Poor infrastructure at Kochi school poses serious safety threat to students

February 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The institution, which houses five divisions from classes 1 to 4 in addition to LKG and UKG, is learnt to be more than 100 years old

The Hindu Bureau

The collapsed false ceiling of the lower kindergarten class at the Government Lower Primary School at Ponnurunni in Kochi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The more-than-a-century-old Ponnurunni Government Lower Primary School poses a serious safety concern to students thanks to its poor infrastructure. It was further accentuated by an incident in which the false ceiling of the lower kindergarten class collapsed. A major tragedy was averted as the class was not in session when the incident happened.

A similar incident occurred around two years ago following which the school was freshly roofed. The latest incident has left parents anxious. The total student strength in the school is nearly 250.

The authorities found the collapsed ceiling when they reached the school on Wednesday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“On Thursday, we had to seat LKG students in the UKG class. We didn’t declare a holiday despite not having a spare classroom since an eye camp was held today [Thursday], and we didn’t want the students to miss out. However, we have declared a holiday for LKG students on Friday,” said school sources.

The school building, which houses five divisions from classes 1 to 4 in addition to LKG and UKG, is learnt to be more than 100 years old. While the school was allotted ₹1.44 crore for new infrastructure under the education conservation campaign in 2018-19, construction work has remained suspended for nearly six months reportedly owing to non-clearance of contractor’s bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US