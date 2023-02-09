Poor infrastructure at Kochi school poses serious safety threat to students

February 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The more-than-a-century-old Ponnurunni Government Lower Primary School poses a serious safety concern to students thanks to its poor infrastructure. It was further accentuated by an incident in which the false ceiling of the lower kindergarten class collapsed. A major tragedy was averted as the class was not in session when the incident happened.

A similar incident occurred around two years ago following which the school was freshly roofed. The latest incident has left parents anxious. The total student strength in the school is nearly 250.

The authorities found the collapsed ceiling when they reached the school on Wednesday morning.

“On Thursday, we had to seat LKG students in the UKG class. We didn’t declare a holiday despite not having a spare classroom since an eye camp was held today [Thursday], and we didn’t want the students to miss out. However, we have declared a holiday for LKG students on Friday,” said school sources.

The school building, which houses five divisions from classes 1 to 4 in addition to LKG and UKG, is learnt to be more than 100 years old. While the school was allotted ₹1.44 crore for new infrastructure under the education conservation campaign in 2018-19, construction work has remained suspended for nearly six months reportedly owing to non-clearance of contractor’s bills.