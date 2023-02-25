Poor hostel facilities for SC/ST students in Ernakulam hit their higher education prospects

February 25, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The acute shortage of government post-matric hostels in Ernakulam has stood in the way of efforts by Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students to pursue higher education.

Only a section of aspirants get accommodation in the existing hostel facilities for SC students on Foreshore Road for boys and behind Maharaja’s College for girls. A hostel for girl students of the ST community was opened following protests by students and organisations supporting them in March 2022.

“Owing to inadequate hostel facilities, only one-third of the capacity of the post-matric hostel for girls of the SC community near Union Christian College, Aluva, has been used so far. The new post-matric hostel for SC boys near the Sub Jail at Aluva is yet to be operational owing to the delay in completion of various works,” said Mary Lydia, State coordinator of Adishakthi Summer School that is involved in addressing the educational and social needs of students belonging to backward communities.

Around 300 SC/ST students from various districts are pursuing higher education in colleges in Ernakulam. Since they remain in the waiting list for admission to post-matric hostels, they have no other option but to depend on private hostels. The students have pointed out on several occasions that they do not get private accommodation in Kochi or its outskirts, with the monthly grant of just ₹1,500 from the government. Their demand for a hike in the monthly allowance of ₹3,500 given to students seeking accommodation in hostels in government and aided colleges is also pending.

A senior official of the Department for SC/ST Development admitted that there was inordinate delay in handing over the boys’ hostel at Aluva on the part of the Kerala State Construction Corporation, the implementing agency. “Works including water connection and maintenance are pending. We hope to start admitting students from next academic year. We are not in a position to admit the full capacity at the post-matric hostel near Union Christian College, Aluva, in view of the lack of adequate toilet facilities,” the official added.