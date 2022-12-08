‘Poor’ air quality levels recorded at Vyttila, Thripunithura

December 08, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) on Thursday recorded the air quality at Vyttila in the ‘poor’ category.

The air quality index (AQI) was above 200 as per the real-time record at the air quality monitoring unit at Vyttila. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The board has not been able to ascertain the exact reason behind the poor air quality level, though officials pointed to vehicular pollution and emissions caused by burning of plastic as key factors. They also indicated a spike in AQI levels to reduced wind speeds during winter, resulting in concentration of pollutants in the air.

Foji John, activist, said the AQI at Vyttila and Thripunithura had turned worse over the past few days. Citing real-time data available at a private weather network, he said the AQI at Thripunithura was 350 at 11.50 a.m on Thursday, while the corresponding figure at Vyttila was 300. “The burning of waste has turned rampant in various areas in Vyttila and Thripunithura. The authorities should take steps to check industrial pollution,” he said.

