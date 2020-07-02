Poor access to online classes for section of migrant children

Lack of access to smart phones and poor Internet connectivity have hit the online learning process of a section of migrant children in Ernakulam.

This has prompted teachers to fill the gap through offline learning amidst the pandemic crisis. Even though the General Education Department had stated that almost all learners in the district were able to watch the classes aired through the Victers channel after two weeks of the new academic year, children of migrant workers continue to face the hurdles of poor connectivity and absence of quality smart phones for uninterrupted viewing of the online lessons and completion of follow-up assignments given by school teachers. The right to education of hundreds of migrant children is being ensured through the district administration’s “Roshni” project in government and aided schools.

Teachers such as Jaya Paul of MES Eastern UP School in Eloor have now started visiting the migrant children’s homes to ensure that they do not miss out on the portions covered on a weekly basis. “The four students of a migrant family residing at Idukki junction in Muppathadam were reported to be watching the Victers channel through their television when we did our initial assessment. However, I found that they were not responding to the short assignments given over WhatsApp after two weeks. They had shifted to another rented home in this period, which they had lacked cable connection facility. Their father, who is working in a leather factory in Edayar, did not have a smart phone,” said Ms. Paul.

The teacher has now started visiting the children during the weekend to recap the weekly portions and to provide short assignments. “All safety protocols are ensured while teaching the four students in Classes 1, 6, 8 and 10. They all are so eager to pursue their education,” she said.

Usha Manatt, District Project Co-ordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, said that teachers of various schools and resource volunteers had started visiting the homes of migrant workers facing problems like poor Internet connectivity and lack of smart phones.

“The trained volunteers have the ability to convey the lessons to the migrant children in the respective mother tongues of the students. They are visiting places like Perumbavoor having a considerable presence of migrant workers to help the children. Voluntary organisations and other well-wishers have also contributed online teaching facilities to the migrant students,” she said.