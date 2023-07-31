Pontifical delegate to arrive in Kochi on August 4 to study uniform Mass issue

July 31, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Cyril Vasil, a Jesuit and archbishop of Košice of the Slovak Greek Catholic Church, is expected to arrive in Kochi later this week as a pontifical delegate to study the crisis-like situation in the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly triggered by a controversial decision by the synod of bishops to introduce a Mass system in which the priest turns away from the community for a part of the Mass.

The crisis-like situation has been created by the synodal decision not going down well with a majority of the members of the archdiocese, who want to continue with the practice of the priest celebrating Mass facing the congregation for the entire duration of the ceremonies. The standoff had led to the closure of the St. Mary’s Cathedral here. The protesters have laid siege to the cathedral and the archbishop’s house, boycotted apostolic administrator Andrews Thazhath and called for his resignation.

Cyril Vasil was formerly secretary of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches. Pope Francis has appointed him to study the situation and suggest ways to resolve the crisis, said an official communication here, which also said the appointment of a pontifical delegate came up during discussions between permanent synod members of the Syro-Malabar Church and Vatican officials in Rome on May 4 this year.

Appointment ‘inappropriate’

However, lay people’s forum Almaya Munnettam, in a communication here, voiced concern about the appointment and called it “inappropriate”. The forum has vociferously opposed the synodal decision on Mass celebration and stridently demanded George Alencherry, major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, make good the loss suffered by the archdiocese in a series of controversial land deals. The forum claimed it cannot trust the papal delegate to take impartial and unbiased stand on the issue at hand.

The lay people’s forum also alleged that archbishop Vasil had helped whitewash the cardinal’s wrong doings in the land deals and aided the eviction of auxiliary bishops from the archbishop’s house. His appointment as papal delegate is an indication that neither Rome nor the synod of the Syro-Malabar church want to honestly address and resolve the issues, the lay people’s forum claimed.

In the meanwhile, the communication from Abraham Kavilpurayidathil, chancellor, said archbishop Cyril Vasil is expected to reach Kochi on August 4. He is accompanied by Sunny Kokkaravalayil, professor of canon law at the Pontifical Oriental Institute, Rome.

