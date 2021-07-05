Pond rejuvenated under ‘Ente Kulam’

KOCHI

05 July 2021 23:24 IST

Facelift through green methods

The rejuvenation and beautification of Pannikuzhi Chira in Vadavuvode-Puthencruz panchayat as part of reviving the ecosystem of select ponds in Ernakulam has been completed.

The pond was among the 100 water bodies rejuvenated under the “'Ente Kulam” project of the Haritha Keralam Mission. Pannikuzha Chira, spread over two acres, was rejuvenated at a cost of ₹30 lakh. Nearly 25 lakh was provided under the people's plan programme of the panchayat while Cochin Shipyard had given ₹5 lakh under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

The pond was given a facelift after adopting environment-friendly methods such as wall strengthening and pond bank stabilisation efforts. The primary objective of the Ente Kulam programme was to enhance the overall ecosystem and improve the water quality in ponds to meet the increasing water scarcity in the summer season. The local communities were entrusted with the task of protecting water bodies from ecological deterioration, said Sujith Karun, district co-ordinator of Haritha Keralam.

They were also responsible for checking the condition of the ponds besides reviewing maintenance works on a periodical basis. The panchayats will be responsible for maintaining the cleaned-up ponds by involving the public.