Polygraph test for accused in IAC spare parts theft case

The two accused in the theft of hardware components of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier being built at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd will be subjected to the polygraph test, also known as lie detector test.

The NIA Special Court on Wednesday permitted the tests to be conducted on them after accepting the request of the National Investigation Agency and the two accused.

The two accused who were picked up by the investigation agency volunteered for the tests to be done on them to “prove their innocence” in the case.

The Supreme Court had laid down that the well-informed consent of the accused was a prerequisite for tests such as polygraph and narco-analysis. After the accused willingly submit themselves for such tests, the judicial officer trying the case shall accord permission for the investigating agency to conduct the tests, legal sources said.

The arrested were identified as Dayaram Sinkariya of Rajasthan and Sumit Kumar of Bihar. Some of the stolen components were reportedly sold online.