Polling in Ernakulam to get under way at 7 a.m.

April 25, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections will get under way in the district on April 26 (Friday) at 7 a.m.

Voting will last till 6 p.m. Mock polling will start at 6 a.m. Fifty votes in each polling booth will be cast as part of mock polling. After setting up the control units, actual voting will start at 7 a.m.

The district has 2,294 polling stations for which 2,753 ballot units, 2,753 control units, and 2,914 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines have been kept ready. Web casting will be held at 1,735 booths.

As many as 11,028 polling officials have been deployed. They include 2,757 presiding officers and first polling officers each, 5,514 polling officers, and 231 sectoral officers. Three micro-observers have been deployed for surveillance at polling stations.

The distribution of polling materials to each polling station was held on April 25 (Thursday) between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Observers along with District Collector N.S.K. Umesh visited the distribution centres.

A ballot unit, control unit, and a VVPAT machine was distributed for each polling booth. The Chalakudy constituency was assigned 1,198 sets and Ernakulam 1,130 sets. Over 500 vehicles were arranged for the transportation of polling officials to their respective booths, while another 231 vehicles were arranged for sectoral officers.

Wheelchairs for the differently abled, creche for children accompanying voters, drinking water, and shade from heat have been arranged at the booths. After voting, electronic voting machines (EVMs) from the Ernakulam constituency will be shifted to the strong room at the counting centre at the Cochin University of Science and Technology and EVMs from the Chalakudy constituency to the strong room of the counting centre at the Union Christian College in Aluva.

The district has a total electorate of 26,34,783 voters, including 13,52,692 women, 12,82,060 men, and 13 transpersons. The number of first-time voters stood at 38,637.

The Kunnathunadu Assembly constituency falling within the Chalakudy Parliament constituency has the most number of polling stations (185), while the Ernakulam Assembly constituency has the lowest of 140 polling stations.