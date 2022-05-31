Polling begins for Thrikkakara byelection in Kerala

People stand in queues to cast their votes during the Thrikkakara bypoll at St. Augustine UPS, Thykoodam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

May 31, 2022

Eight candidates are in the fray but the fight is mainly among the three key fronts being represented by Uma Thomas, Jo Joseph, and A. N. Radhakrishnan

Polling for the Thrikkakara byelection started on a peaceful note at 7 a.m. on May 31 as political parties hoped that the high-pitched battle witnessed in the campaign phase will result in a record voter turnout.

Eight candidates are in the fray but the fight is mainly among the three key fronts being represented by Uma Thomas (United Democratic Front); Jo Joseph (Left front); and A. N. Radhakrishnan (National Democratic Alliance). The byelection was necessitated following the death of senior Congress leader P. T. Thomas, who represented Thrikkakara twice, on December 22, 2021.

Polling is being held in 239 booths in the urban constituency. The total number of voters is 1, 96, 805. About 1, 01, 530 voters are women while the number of male voters is 95, 274. The constituency has one voter representing the transgender community. Over 3, 600 voters are exercising their franchise for the first time. The polling will end by 6 p.m.

About 1,000 Police personnel are on duty to ensure a peaceful election. There are no vulnerable or critical polling booths. Though the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted showers in Ernakulam, the campaign managers are confident that the polling percentage would go up compared to the previous elections.

People waiting in queue to cast their vote during the Thrikkakara bypoll at St. George UP School, Chambakkara.

The average polling percentage in Thrikkakara was around 73% in the three elections held since 2011, when the constituency came into existence. The highest turnout in the urban constituency was recorded in 2016 (74.71%). In the election held in 2021, the turnout was 70.39%.

The byelection had gained unprecedented public and media attention as it turned into a prestige battle between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and V. D. Satheesan, Opposition Leader. It was the first byelection in the second term of the Left government as Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan himself took up the mantle of leading the campaign from the front. For Mr. Satheesan, the battle turned crucial as it was the maiden major electoral test after the leadership combo of K. Sudhakaran-V. D. Satheesan in the State unit of the Congress party assumed office.