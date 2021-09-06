Poll petition against Babu adjourned

KOCHI

06 September 2021 22:52 IST

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned till October 4 the hearing on a petition challenging the election of K.Babu from the Thripunithura constituency.

In his petition, M.Swaraj, defeated CPI(M) candidate, alleged that Mr. Babu and other Congress workers had canvassed votes in the name of Lord Ayyappa. Therefore, his election was vitiated by corrupt practices under the provisions of the Representation of People Act.

