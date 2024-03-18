Poll expenditure monitoring system in place in Ernakulam

March 18, 2024 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - KOCHI

Election expenditure monitoring system is in place in Ernakulam district in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections being declared in the State. The system has been put in place to monitor election expenditures of the candidates in an independent manner.

The district collector, introducing the election expenditure system on March 16 (Saturday), said election observers, flying squads, static surveillance teams, and video surveillance teams have been engaged as part of the process. The collector also appealed that the public should cooperate with the election officials involved in the system of monitoring the expenses.

People who carry more than ₹50,000 in cashs should carry sufficient documents. The candidates should open special accounts and banks have been instructed to help the candidates open the accounts.

The district collector, who is also the District Election Officer, should be furnished with a copy of declaration form with photographs of those who issue orders for printed materials for election campaign. These declaration forms should contain the number of election materials being ordered by the candidates or their agents.

