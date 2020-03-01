Politics of hatred driving Indian society, says Tharoor

The Indian society is being divided and driven by a politics which is built on a narrative based on division and hatred, Shashi Tharoor, MP, has said.

Mr. Tharoor was delivering a lecture on ‘Uncovering India’s socio-economic situation’ organised by the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala and Alumni Society of AOTS Kerala here on Saturday.

He said that the country was in need of a government that accepted the precarious economic situation and prepared to work with all stakeholders, not just the opposition and its wise heads like Manmohan Singh and P. Chidambaram but with State governments, private sector, businesses, civil society, academics, and the media in a manner that encouraged deliberations and discussions that welcomed dissent in formulating an economic policy that might work. “Sadly, that is not the case with the government that is in power today. There is no welcome of dissent but there’s a crackdown on dissent. There is no interest in discussion because the government believes that it is the repository of all wisdom and therefore there are no deliberations that go beyond mere slogans,” Mr. Tharoor said.

He said that the frustration and rage of captains of Indian industry at the government was so extreme that it was difficult to believe. The country’s socio-economic situation was extremely worrying and some would say that what was even more worrying was the picture facing the nation like the divisions, politics, nationhood, and the introduction of religion in determining citizenship that people were really questioning what it really meant to be a citizen of India.

When asked about the continuing popularity of the Prime Minister despite allegedly ridiculous decisions like demonetisation, Mr. Tharoor urged the people of the country to look at themselves and ask whether they were swayed by the propaganda about ancient glory, national security and 56-inch chest.

“Unfortunately, the people of India have voted for this government. Every country gets the leadership it deserves. The sad truth is that many people are voting against their own self interests and are doing so for reasons that have got nothing to do with the economy,” Mr. Tharoor observed.

Earlier, speaking at the plenary session of Reflections, the annual conference of Rotary International District 320, he said it was not a Hindu duty to hate other religions. Everyone should be ready to give up on narrow thinking. Relationships were paramount, he said.