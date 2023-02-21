ADVERTISEMENT

Politicians, party office-bearers can’t be non-hereditary trustees of Malabar Devaswom Board temples: HC

February 21, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The order was based on a petition in the Pookkottukalikavu temple case where it was pointed out that non-hereditary trustees of the temple were the office-bearers of a political party

The Hindu Bureau

Office-bearers of political parties, politicians, or those participating in the activities of a political party cannot aspire to be appointed as non-hereditary trustees of the temples under the Malabar Devaswom Board, a Division bench of the Kerala High Court said.

The order was issued while considering a petition filed by P.N. Sreeraman and Anantha Narayanan challenging the appointment of a few persons, who were active in politics, as the non-hereditary trustees of a temple.

Issuing the order, the Bench consisting of Justices Anil K. Narendran and P.G. Ajith Kumar held that the appointment of non-hereditary trustees in Pookkottukalikavu Temple should be carried out strictly in accordance with the directions issued by the court earlier in the Chathu Achan case.

The court, in the Chathu Achan case, had held that only those applicants, who were regular temple worshippers and prepared to actively work for the betterment of the temple, should be appointed as the non-hereditary trustees. The applicant should believe in idol worship. and should be a permanent resident of the taluk in which the temple was situated, the court had ordered.

The petitioners in the Pookkottukalikavu temple case pointed out that non-hereditary trustees were the office-bearers of a political party and faced criminal cases. While one was the local committee secretary of CPI(M), another was a branch secretary of the party. The third respondent was the meghala secretary of the DYFI.

The court felt that not much deliberation was required to conclude that respondents were active politicians even at the time of their applying for the appointment.

The Bench thus concluded that the respondents were disqualified to be appointed as non-hereditary trustees on account of their involvement in active politics.

