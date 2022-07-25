Political parties urged to support waste management projects

Our mindset against such initiatives must change, says Minister

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan on Monday said that elected members of political parties should not stay away from supporting waste management projects fearing that they would lose the vote bank.

“The State is witnessing a scenario in which all political parties, irrespective of their differences, are joining hands to oppose such projects. You may lose some support today, but would be doing a great service to society by supporting scientific projects for management of solid and liquid waste,” he said after inaugurating the workshop on sanitation and solid waste management projects in municipalities.

Maintaining that the lack of scientific projects was the main reason for the failure of most waste management initiatives, the Minister said elected representatives and the public were often opposing such projects without studying their advantages. “Our mindset against such projects must change. But the government and local bodies have only the responsibility to implement scientific waste treatment projects that will not pose any threat to people,” he said.

The Minister said the State required both decentralised and centralised waste treatment plants. “We can come up with scientific sanitation and solid waste management projects by introducing time-bound projects within the next four years. Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 programme, financial support to the tune of about ₹3,000 crore would be available for implementing the projects across local bodies in the State. The World Bank aid for implementing solid waste management projects is around ₹2,500 crore,” he said.

Mr. Govindan said that people should not only be concerned about their personal hygiene, but about the overall sanitation and cleanliness of society. He also asked local bodies not to sit on waste management projects for long, citing lame excuses.