Political alternatives catch voters’ imagination

Kochi

19 December 2020 02:25 IST

‘People fed up with traditional dominance of two major fronts’

The inroads made by V4Kochi into voters’ minds, four months since its launch as a political movement promising tangible development and against corruption, has surprised the common man and political observers.

“The candidates that we fielded in 59 divisions of the Kochi Corporation got 10.20% of the total vote share, a substantial figure for a new political movement in the poll fray. Three of them bagged the second position, with Shibu Chammany Kodathu winning 1,213 votes in the Palarivattom Division,” said V4Kochi joint campaign controller G. Manoj Kumar, a merchant navy captain, who has taken a temporary break from his job.

“Moreover, our candidates secured over 500 votes in 15 divisions, making it to the third place. All this shows that people were very much frustrated with the civic agency’s functioning and wanted a viable alternative. Most candidates fielded by the movement are educated youth and those who retired from service, having pension or other modes of income. Over the years, approximately 20% of development funds allocated for most divisions ended up in the hands of unscrupulous councillors or their cronies. We wanted to make a difference,” Mr. Manoj Kumar added.

Advertising

Advertising

Close on the heels of Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam announcing that it would field candidates in the forthcoming Assembly polls, V4Kochi has begun efforts to boost its organisational strength, and a political movement, V4Kerala, has been declared.

Socio-environmental activist C.R. Neelakandan lauded the movement’s initiatives and said it must be consistent in its tirade against inefficiency and corruption. “Over time, it will evolve into a more democratic forum. Such movements have a future, since over 50% of voters in urban centres now accord the pride of place to developmental issues and a clean track record, unlike in the past when political affiliation mattered. They are at an advantage, especially at the level of local bodies, where State and national politics matter little,” he said.

‘The right place for new movements’

Kerala is the ideal place for political movements like V4Kochi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam, which fit into the space for political alternatives, said P.C. Cyriac, who opted for voluntary retirement while he was Additional Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu.

After his candidature in the 2016 Assembly election from Kothamangalam, he joined AAP a month ago and was State coordinator of the party’s election committee. “The party, which entered the local body polls at the eleventh hour, fielded candidates in 150 seats across Kerala. We have sent out invitations to those who left the party and have also extended our hand to political movements which have made a foray in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram,” Mr. Cyriac said.

“There is tremendous room for those pursuing alternative, development-oriented politics that is free of corruption, since most educated people of Kerala are fed up with the traditional dominance of the two political fronts. They see a successful model in Delhi, where the AAP is in for a second term,” said Mr. Cyriac, who was also founder-president of Anti-Corruption Peoples Movement.