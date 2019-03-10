Polio vaccine administered to children of families visiting State

The Pulse Polio immunisation programme was conducted on Sunday for children of people from outside the State on a visit here.

The district aimed to immunise 4,694 children under five years among the visiting population at railway stations, boat jetties, bus stands and the airport.

Fifty-one centres were established in the district for Pulse Polio booths where these children could take the oral polio vaccine.

The drive to administer polio vaccine to children of people visiting or transiting through the State will continue on Monday and Tuesday as a mop-up action. The drive will also provide polio vaccine to children of migrant workers. On Sunday, District Collector Mohammed Y. Safirulla inaugurated the district-level programme by giving the oral vaccine to two children of a Navy petty officer at the South railway station.

Kochi Corporation Tax Appeal Standing Committee Chairman, K. V. P. Krishna Kumar, District Medical Officer N. K. Kuttappan, and other officials from the DMO’s office participated. The Aluva district hospital led the Pulse Polio immunisation programme for the children of migrant workers at the Kochi metro station, KSRTC bus stand, private bus stand, railway station and at the hospital.

Anwar Sadat, MLA, inaugurated the programme at a mobile booth at Thottakkatukara.