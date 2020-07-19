Policing in doldrums in Ernakulam rural as cases surge

KOCHI

19 July 2020 01:20 IST

As many as 33 uniformed men in active quarantine now

Police personnel within the Ernakulam rural limits are increasingly turning vulnerable to the pandemic, with 62 officers forced into quarantine till now and two of them testing positive for SARS-COV-2.

While 29 personnel have rejoined duty, 18 continue to be in quarantine as on Friday. The latest in the list were one Sub Inspector, two Assistant Sub Inspectors, and five civil police officers at the Angamaly station after an accused they had arrested in connection with a gold robbery case tested positive for the disease on Friday night.

Add to that the addition of 15 personnel from the Edathala station who now have to go into quarantine in connection with the suicide of a history sheeter, and the number of uniformed men in active quarantine may go up to 33.

Being already stretched, the police hardly have the manpower to replace those going into quarantine. “We have asked the authorities for a separate Standard Operating Procedure to fast-track testing in the case of those associated with essential services like Health and the police,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The police have not making arrests in bailable cases and have restricted them to non-bailable offences like armed robbery, dacoity, murder, and attempt to murder, and even then the accused are not taken to stations but specially designed detention centres. Now, even that seems untenable. It has been decided that no arrests shall be made without the approval of sub divisional officers or the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The Rural police seem to have been caught between the devil and the deep blue sea in terms of policing. “We cannot turn a blind eye to heinous crimes notwithstanding the pandemic, while anti-socials involved have scant regard for the health hazards. Policing, therefore, is increasingly turning a complex affair,” said Mr. Karthik.

Add to that the misplaced scare like what happened last month at the Perumbavoor police station when one of the two persons arrested on preventive grounds claimed to have come into contact with a COVID patient in Wayanad more than a month ago. The station had to be closed down for more than a day, while five police personnel had to go into quarantine. The two eventually tested negative.