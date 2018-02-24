Policewomen to gather intelligence

The Ernakulam Rural police have deployed three women police personnel to gather intelligence on an experimental basis. Assigned to the Special Branch, they are tasked with clandestinely collecting actionable intelligence from the areas allocated to them.
“Their duty involves collecting information of major developments in their areas in advance through undercover operations,” said district special branch DySP V.G. Raveendran said.
Their job would be to gather information on agitations planned by political and social groups, threats to law and order situations and collecting information on criminal gangs or drug runners, he said.
