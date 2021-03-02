Policeman suspended for ‘indiscipline’

A Civil Police Officer attached to the Kalamassery police station, who reportedly took the lead in installing a tea-vending machine at the station a fortnight ago, has been suspended from service on the charge of indiscipline, in not informing senior officials of the event that was organised at the station in connection with the machine being launched.

The CPO, P.S. Raghu, had won many accolades, good-service entries and cash awards for meritorious service and for humane and charitable activities which he spearheaded. He also created news when he assisted a French tourist and her child who were in distress during the lockdown.

The machine and provision for snacks that was readied for visitors to the station were installed with the permission of the SHO, it is learnt.